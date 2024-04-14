Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.73

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.73 and traded as low as $29.07. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

