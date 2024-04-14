Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Rise Gold Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of RYES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 35,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,386. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

