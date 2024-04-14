River Street Advisors LLC Buys 318 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,054.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 140,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 128,465 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

VLO stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.