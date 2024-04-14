River Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.07. 8,090,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

