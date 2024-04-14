River Street Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Badger Meter by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.91. 118,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.02 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

