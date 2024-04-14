River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 37 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $671.84.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $19.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $680.78. The company had a trading volume of 810,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,786. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $680.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.58.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.