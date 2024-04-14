River Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,042,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,546 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,216,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.00. The company has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

