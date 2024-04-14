River Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

