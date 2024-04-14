Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.3742 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

