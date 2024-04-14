Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,918,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of RYCEY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. 3,110,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

