Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 375 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $68.73. 4,818,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,216. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

