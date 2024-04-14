Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in AON were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $3,521,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.00. 742,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,115. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.