Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in AON were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $3,521,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AON
In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON
AON Stock Performance
NYSE AON traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.00. 742,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,115. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.
AON Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.