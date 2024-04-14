Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Allstate were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.81. 1,711,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,380. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

