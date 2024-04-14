Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.07 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITT traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.74. 251,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $138.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

