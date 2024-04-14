Romano Brothers AND Company Has $657,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Cintas were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $668.41. The company had a trading volume of 324,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,659. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

