Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE DOC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.52. 5,878,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
