Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 12,600 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $19,547,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $17,866,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 3.8 %

Lumentum stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. 687,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,551. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

