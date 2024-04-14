Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 941 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $622.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.