Root Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,125 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,881,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 210,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. 312,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $30.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.