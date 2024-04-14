Root Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.03. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

