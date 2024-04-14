Root Financial Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 292,879 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.