Root Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,832. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

