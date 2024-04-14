Root Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $161.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,598. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

