Root Financial Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,394. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.01.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

