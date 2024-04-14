Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,401,231,000 after buying an additional 172,316 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 212,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,645,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $38.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,303.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,105.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

