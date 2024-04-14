Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 896,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,054. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

