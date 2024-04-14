Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 227,783 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 13.4% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $35,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 970,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,019. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

