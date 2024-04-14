Root Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Root Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS DFIC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.12. 1,536,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

