Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.83. The stock had a trading volume of 590,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.48 and a 200-day moving average of $530.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

