RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 6.6% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $64,445.43 or 0.99823337 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $182.29 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,559.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.00751635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00121906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00186847 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00104033 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,828.59013574 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 64,022.028994 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,528,710.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

