RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.27

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.27 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.23). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 20,777 shares trading hands.
RTC Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.08 and a beta of 1.14.
RTC Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. RTC Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at RTC Group
About RTC Group
RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RTC Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.