RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.27

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.27 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.23). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 20,777 shares trading hands.

RTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Get RTC Group alerts:

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. RTC Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTC Group

About RTC Group

In other RTC Group news, insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of RTC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £66,500 ($84,166.56). Company insiders own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.