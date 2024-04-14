RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

