Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares traded.

Rye Patch Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06.

About Rye Patch Gold

Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.

