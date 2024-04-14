S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 3,321 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.06. 3,129,869 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.