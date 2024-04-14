S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires Shares of 18,138 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 0.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XHB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.24. 2,655,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

