S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 1,960 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BA traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $169.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $169.37 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.