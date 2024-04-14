S. R. Schill & Associates Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.09. The stock had a trading volume of 169,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,137. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.89. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $159.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.