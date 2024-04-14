S. R. Schill & Associates Has $457,000 Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,042,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,956,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,109,000 after buying an additional 38,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

MBLY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

