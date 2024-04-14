S. R. Schill & Associates Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,401,231,000 after purchasing an additional 172,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,390,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $38.39 on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. 2,782,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,303.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,105.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

