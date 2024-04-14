S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 687 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Onsemi were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Onsemi by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Onsemi by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,015. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.