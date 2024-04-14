S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.41. 1,205,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.34. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

