Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Down 7.0 %

SPGC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 236.79% and a negative net margin of 1,325.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPGC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mas merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

