Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $294.32 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $190.45 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.82 and a 200-day moving average of $259.37. The company has a market capitalization of $285.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.77.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.