San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 303.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.14% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,777 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 123,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJT opened at $5.19 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

