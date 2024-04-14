Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EQT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

