SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.80.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $180.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

