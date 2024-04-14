Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 215,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sapiens International Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $30.71. 167,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

