Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

