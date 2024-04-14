Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

