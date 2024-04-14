Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

